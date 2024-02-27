Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after buying an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,340,000 after buying an additional 1,272,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,662,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,672,000 after acquiring an additional 211,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.24%.

PARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

