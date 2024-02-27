Covestor Ltd Decreases Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Radian Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.5 %

RDN stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Articles

