Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 123.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadstone Net Lease

In other news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $18.23.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 139.03%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

