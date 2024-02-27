Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,182,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $52,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock opened at $310.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.94. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.27.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

