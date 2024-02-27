Covestor Ltd Has $58,000 Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 289.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 19.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGPI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

