Covestor Ltd Has $59,000 Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Belden were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Belden by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,668,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Belden by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,358,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Price Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDC

Insider Activity at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $169,208.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.