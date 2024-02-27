Covestor Ltd Sells 78 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,455,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $202.96 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $204.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

