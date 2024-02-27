Covey Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. CSX comprises 3.0% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.9% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.91%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

