CPI Card Group’s (PMTS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

CPI Card Group stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $225.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.98. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $45.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 115,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 324,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

