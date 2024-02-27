CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $151.50

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 151.50 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 153.46 ($1.95), with a volume of 167487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($1.95).

CQS Natural Resources G&I Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

About CQS Natural Resources G&I

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

