Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $175.22 million and $21.98 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

