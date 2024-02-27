Critical Comparison: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Vitru has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitru and Gaotu Techedu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $255.14 million 1.74 $18.08 million $0.84 15.71 Gaotu Techedu $362.21 million 4.28 $1.91 million $0.10 59.46

Profitability

Vitru has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu. Vitru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vitru and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 8.12% 13.10% 5.03% Gaotu Techedu 6.67% 5.82% 3.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vitru and Gaotu Techedu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gaotu Techedu 1 2 1 0 2.00

Vitru currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $3.90, indicating a potential downside of 34.40%. Given Vitru’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vitru is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Summary

Vitru beats Gaotu Techedu on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

(Get Free Report)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology. The company operates campuses, or via digital education through learning centers. In addition, it operates platform that provides free content through an ecosystem that includes blogs, free preparatory courses, and social media profiles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. It also offers admission courses for admission tests and interviews, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; and consulting services. In addition, the company provides online IT education courses, such as computer programming, as well as online courses on professional computer coding; career development courses, including memory enhancement courses, leadership and management training courses, and others; and courses to prepare and pass certain language exams for study abroad, such as IELTS and TOEFL. Further, it provides non-academic tutoring and personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and designs and develops course outlines, interactive courseware, practice exercises, and lesson notes, as well as reference books, such as Chinese dictionary, dictionary of idioms, and past exam questions of college entrance examination. Additionally, the company offers smart devices; multi-function translation pen, an electronic translation pen with Chinese/English translation capabilities; and learning apps. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

