Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

Several analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

CCRN opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $611.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,025,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,364,000 after buying an additional 834,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 934,841 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

