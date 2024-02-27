Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1142 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE CRT opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $216,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

