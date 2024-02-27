Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1142 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE CRT opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.10.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
