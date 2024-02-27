Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,391,969 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $38,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Crown by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 610,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,018,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 9.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,504,000 after purchasing an additional 418,220 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Price Performance

CCK traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 433,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,431. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.