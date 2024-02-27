CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

CSX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $38.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,385,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,783 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,965,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $796,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,816 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.