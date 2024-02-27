CT UK Capital and Income (LON:CTUK) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.85

CT UK Capital and Income (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT UK Capital and Income Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:CTUK traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 307 ($3.89). 44,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.21. CT UK Capital and Income has a 1 year low of GBX 266.58 ($3.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 315 ($4.00). The firm has a market cap of £320.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,171.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 291.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at CT UK Capital and Income

In other CT UK Capital and Income news, insider Patrick Firth purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £9,826 ($12,463.22). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CT UK Capital and Income Company Profile

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

