DA Davidson Trims Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Target Price to $275.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.50.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VMI stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.96. 29,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,393. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.01.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 124,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,962 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 861.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 81,219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.