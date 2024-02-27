Dacotah Banks, Inc. (DBIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of DBIN stock remained flat at $32.75 on Tuesday. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09. Dacotah Banks has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $41.88.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans.

