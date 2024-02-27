Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Danaher were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.20. 257,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,727. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.00. The firm has a market cap of $187.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

