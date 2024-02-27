Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,362,000. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,698,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,467,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,256,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

