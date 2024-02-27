Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 8th

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 86.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.9%.
Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance
DKL stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.12. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55.
Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile
Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.
