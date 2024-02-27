Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Down to $28.29

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.29, but opened at $26.69. Delek US shares last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 78,658 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

