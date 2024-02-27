Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 97,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.47.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $94.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

