Dendur Capital LP Has $74.46 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,000 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 9.5% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dendur Capital LP owned 0.93% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $74,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after buying an additional 2,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,015,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $70,318,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,570,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 960,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.80. 500,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

