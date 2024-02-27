Dendur Capital LP Raises Stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Dendur Capital LP grew its holdings in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,114 shares during the quarter. Global Business Travel Group comprises 1.7% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dendur Capital LP owned about 0.53% of Global Business Travel Group worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,437,000. Carronade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 3,297,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 217,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 1,169.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 1,441,400 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,173,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 299,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Global Business Travel Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 256,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,711. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Global Business Travel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

