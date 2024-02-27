Dendur Capital LP Takes $165.56 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,025,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,558,000. CRH accounts for approximately 21.0% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dendur Capital LP owned 0.42% of CRH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CRH by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,201. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66. CRH plc has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

