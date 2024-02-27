Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 2.0 %

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

