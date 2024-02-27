dForce USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40,226.68 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.91 million and $40,226.68 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00131306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007607 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,061,787 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99942904 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $4,533.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

