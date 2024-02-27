Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) PT Raised to $190.00 at UBS Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 56.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE DDS traded up $5.13 on Tuesday, hitting $438.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $447.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.16 and its 200 day moving average is $355.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 52.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 352.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

