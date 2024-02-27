Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $450.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Dillard’s traded as high as $447.35 and last traded at $443.07, with a volume of 9692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $433.63.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 186.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

