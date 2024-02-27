Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Dine Brands Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.0% annually over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,328. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $717.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIN. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

