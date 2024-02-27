Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on March 28th

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Diversified Energy stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 132,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,671. Diversified Energy has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth $11,874,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,047,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,636,000.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

