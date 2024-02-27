Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on March 28th

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

DEC traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 118,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,473. Diversified Energy has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,047,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

