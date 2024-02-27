Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.06. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Healthcare Trust
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What is a Special Dividend?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.