Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.06. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,808 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,940.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,993,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

See Also

