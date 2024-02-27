Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Up 7%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 237,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,117,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after buying an additional 1,287,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after buying an additional 533,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

