Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $115,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.78. 540,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,650. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.93. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

