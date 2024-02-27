Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DOM.L) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DOM.L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

