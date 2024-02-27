Donaldson (DCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 01/31/2024 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.2 %

Donaldson stock opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,086,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

