Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.09, but opened at $90.00. Dorman Products shares last traded at $90.69, with a volume of 17,877 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Dorman Products Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

