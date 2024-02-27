Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 2.3 %

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. 35,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,640. The stock has a market cap of $569.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 101.72%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $6,808,000. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,822,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,030 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.