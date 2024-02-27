Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
