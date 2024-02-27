Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,093 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries makes up about 16.8% of Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peconic Partners LLC owned approximately 11.06% of Dycom Industries worth $288,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DY traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $122.28. 85,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,047. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.11. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

View Our Latest Report on DY

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.