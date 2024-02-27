Dynasil Co. of America (DYSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Dynasil Co. of America Price Performance
Shares of Dynasil Co. of America stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Dynasil Co. of America has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $2.75.
Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile
