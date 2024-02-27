Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,328 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 48.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 843,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $123,415,000 after purchasing an additional 276,742 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 195.0% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $155.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.21. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

