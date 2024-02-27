Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 438,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 322,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $218,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,565,000 after buying an additional 600,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

