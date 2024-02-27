Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 7.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

