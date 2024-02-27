Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,048,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,944,000 after purchasing an additional 132,822 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,216,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LKQ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

