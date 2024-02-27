Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bruker by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Bruker Stock Down 1.3 %

BRKR stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

