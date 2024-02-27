Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,643 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.